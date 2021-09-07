Covington Police working rash of entering autos
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is working a rash of entering auto and auto theft incidents that occurred over the Labor Day weekend. According to Capt. Ken Malcom, the department received 12 entering auto calls and four stolen vehicle reports. Two of the vehicles were recovered in the Covington Housing Authority — a Chevrolet Silverado stolen from an Ashley Drive residence and a Ford Edge taken from Dearing Street.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
