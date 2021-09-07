CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, GA

Covington Police working rash of entering autos

By From Staff Reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is working a rash of entering auto and auto theft incidents that occurred over the Labor Day weekend. According to Capt. Ken Malcom, the department received 12 entering auto calls and four stolen vehicle reports. Two of the vehicles were recovered in the Covington Housing Authority — a Chevrolet Silverado stolen from an Ashley Drive residence and a Ford Edge taken from Dearing Street.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
Covington, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rash#Autos#Cpd#Chevrolet#Covington Place

Comments / 0

Community Policy