7 child stars who ruled the Afterschool Specials of our youth
What ever happened to Seventies idols Moosie, Sparky, Kristy, and Ike?. You may giggle at the sensational titles (My Dad Lives in a Downtown Hotel, Dinky Hocker, etc.) or chuckle at the melodramatic life-lesssons, but afterschool specials had Hollywood icons. Sure, they might not have won awards for those daytime television movies, but Jode Foster and Vince Vaughn got their start in multiple films for the ABC Afterschool Specials and CBS Schoolbreak Special, respectively.www.metv.com
Comments / 0