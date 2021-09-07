Dallas Cowboys have hope Zack Martin still could play in opener against Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys are still hoping that right guard Zack Martin will be available for Thursday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Martin, who was put into the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, could successfully test negative twice in a 24-hour period before the 7:20 p.m. kickoff against the defending Super Bowl champions at Raymond James Stadium.www.star-telegram.com
