Update on Streateries in Tucson

Last month, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and City Council took a big step forward in making Streateries something that will continue to be in Tucson well beyond the pandemic. Streateries—which essentially transform on street parking into extended dining space—were something that Tucson approved of as an emergency measure during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the emergency declaration set to expire, Mayor & Council were faced with a difficult decision about what to do with all of the current streateries that had been established. If nothing was done and the expiration came and went, all streateries would have had to have been taken down. Instead, Mayor & Council approved of an 18 month extension during which existing streateries can remain intact and a formal and permanent streatery program can be developed.