Petaluma, CA

Launching a Dolby Atmos Music-Centric Label

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetaluma, CA (September 7, 2021)—Michael James is not one to slow down. While he’s worked with acts like New Radicals, Hole, Eric Church, Jane’s Addiction, Chicago, Edwin McCain and others over the years—with the ensuing gold and platinum awards to show for it—these days, he mixes upwards of 250 songs a year for acts around the world, working from his home base in Petaluma, CA. When COVID lockdowns brought the music industry to a standstill last year, James characteristically kept moving, tracking a guitarist he hadn’t worked with in a while: himself. The result was a pandemic-year concept album, Shelter in Place; due out September 24, it is also serving as the trial run for his newly revived artist development label, Alternator Records.

