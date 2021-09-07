William Shatner defends “Get a Life” SNL sketch from the 80s

Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has some concerns about the idea of a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie. While Paramount Pictures has several Star Trek film projects in various stages of development, Tarantino's has long been the most controversial simply by having his name attached. The public knows little about Tarantino's pitch, though reports suggest it's inspired by the gangster-themed Star Trek episode "A Piece of the Action." However, Tarantino's signature, pulpy style seems to many fans at odds with Star Trek's philosophies and aesthetic, and Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Star Trek Movie Will Be Rated R. Roddenberry feels that part of his job is maintaining what is essential about his father's Star Trek vision. He admits this Tarantino movie idea is something with which he's struggling.

