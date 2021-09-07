CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Shatner defends “Get a Life” SNL sketch from the 80s

By Chad Porto
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Shatner defended his 35-year-old sketch from SNL. Rod Roddenberry, the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, isn’t a fan of the Saturday Night Live sketch entitled “Get a Life”, where William Shatner has a meltdown on Star Trek fans who are obsessed with him and his work. It was played for laughs, and despite the sketch being 35 years old, Rod Roddenberry was none too pleased with it recently.

Rod Roddenberry calls Shatner’s SNL skit demeaning

William Shatner’s “Get a Life” skit wasn’t well-liked. Way back in 1986, William Shatner performed a skit on Saturday Night Live that got a lot of Star Trek fans stirred up. Many were hurt by the actor’s demand for them to “get a life” even though it wasn’t to be taken seriously, considering the venue. Saturday Night Life wasn’t the place to go to discuss serious topics, and most everyone knew that. However, some fans felt that it was disrespectful that Shatner agreed to do the skit.
William Shatner and Sonequa Martin-Green headlining Sci-Fi Summit

William Shatner reflects on 55 years of ‘Star Trek’ — and that controversial ‘SNL’ sketch

When Captain James T. Kirk originally set foot on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise, his mission to explore the final frontier was only supposed to last five years. Instead, the Federation starship’s pioneering voyage launched a fleet of Star Trek TV shows, movies and ancillary content that has endured for 55 years and counting. Even though William Shatner’s official tour of duty with Starfleet ended in 1994’s Star Trek: Generations, he’ll forever be connected to the franchise he once commanded alongside creator Gene Roddenberry and beloved crew mates like Leonard Nimoy, George Takei and Nichelle Nichols. (Watch our Star Trek Day video interview above.)
