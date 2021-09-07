CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Agricycle raises $2.4 million, launches new ingredients business

By Brandon Anderegg
Biz Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee-based Agricycle Global has launched a new ingredients business on the heels of a $2.4 million funding round led by Wisconsin-based MaSa Partners and CSA Partners, the startup recently announced. Agricycle launched in 2017 with…

biztimes.com

Comments / 0

 

