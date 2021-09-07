Here's how Mac Jones' girlfriend helps him prepare for new role
Starting a new job can be stressful. So New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who was named the team's starter last week, has enlisted some help at home. Appearing on WEEI's Merloni & Fauria Tuesday for the first time since being named the starting quarterback for the Patriots, Jones said that he's recruited his girlfriend to help him walk through plays after he leaves practice at Gillette Stadium.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0