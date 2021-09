Georgia is 2-0 and remains No. 2 in the polls after a 56-7 win over UAB at home. ESPN touched on the Bulldogs following the non-conference matchup, including its latest predictions for the College Football Playoff. Georgia and Alabama remain the only two programs in all 13 predictions with Oregon named in 12 of them, Oklahoma getting nine picks, Iowa receiving four, and Clemson getting one. All 13 writers had Alabama as the No. 1 seed and Georgia as the No. 2 seed.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO