The Music In My Head: Ready, Steady, Rolling Stones!

By Ron Stutts
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic is always playing in my head, and it’s not unusual for it to be Rolling Stones music. I’ve been thinking about the Stones a lot lately, mostly because of Charlie Watts, the group’s always steady, reliable drummer, who recently passed away at the age of 80. I guess I always thought the old guys would live forever, and now that one of the fantastic four has died, it’s hit me hard. Like one of Charlie’s rimshots! Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are all in their mid-to-late 70’s, right behind Watts, who was the most senior member of the group, but not by much!

