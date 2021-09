Juventus and Manchester United made official this Tuesday the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo for 15 million euros plus a premium of eight and once the signing was approved, the footballer published an emotional message in which he celebrated his return to the club that launched him to world stardom, with a special dedication for whom Sir Alex Ferguson, the man who with his last minute call prevented the Portuguese from agreeing to sign for City and to do so for the Red Devils.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO