Sullivan County, NY

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

