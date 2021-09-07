Rasheed Wallace has strong opinion about LeBron James’s toughness

While LeBron James has dominated the modern era of NBA basketball, he is commonly pulled into debates over whether or not he would have succeeded in previous eras and how he might match up with some of the top players that came before him. While the debate over whether or not James is better than Michael Jordan will go on forever, there is another debate that tends to come up more than others. Would LeBron have been able to dominate during the 1990s when the NBA was a much more physical game?