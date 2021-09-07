CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the world's mightiest trees are being wiped out by climate change

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXti0_0bp2W4R500
  • The 2020 Castle Fire killed roughly 10 percent of the world’s giant sequoias.
  • As climate change worsens, wildfires are becoming more extreme and common.
  • Researchers told CNN that the current pace of fires could threaten the entire species.

In June, the National Parks Service reported that 10 percent of the world’s giant sequoias had died in wildfires during the last year. As the fire season rages on, conservationists are racing the clock to save these mighty trees from extinction.

"They stood for a couple of thousand years before ancient Rome, before Christ," Clay Jordan, superintendent of Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, told CNN. "I mean, these trees were mature."

In the past, Jordan told CNN, lightning would strike a low intensity fire just once about every 10 to 20 years. But as the planet gets hotter, so are these fires, penetrating the thick bark of the tree into the crown.

Twelve giant sequoia groves in Sequoia National Forest burned in the 2020 Castle Fire, destroying an estimated 369 trees in the forest -- and thousands in the surrounding area. Tim Borden, Save the Redwoods League's sequoia restoration and stewardship manager, told CNN the mortality rate for these trees was less than .01 percent before jumping up to 14 percent in 2020 -- multiplying by 1,400.

"They're among the most rare, the oldest, the biggest living species in the world," Sam Hodder, president and CEO of Save the Redwoods League, told CNN. "We don't have a moment to lose in getting these forests ready for our new reality."

BBC

Greta Thunberg: Scotland not a world leader on climate change

Campaigner Greta Thunberg says she doesn't regard Scotland as a world leader on climate change. The Swedish activist told BBC Scotland she recognised that some countries "do a bit more than others" but that none were coming close to what was needed. On the Scottish Greens' deal to enter government,...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

How climate change contributed to Madagascar's food crisis

The UN has announced that Madagascar is on the brink of experiencing the world's first "climate change famine". Tens of thousands of people are suffering "catastrophic" levels of hunger. Climate hazard scientist, Chris Funk, provides insights into the causes. How significant has the drought been in Madagascar?. Out of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue Magazine

How L.A.’s Flower District Vendors Are Feeling the Effects of Climate Change

Lilacs quietly tell the story of climate change. Since the 1950s, phenologists across the U.S. have used them as an “indicator plant” to track the start of spring because of their extreme sensitivity to temperatures. Their blooms elucidate the first warm day of the season as not just a feeling, but a fact. There’s an entire “lilac network” that stretches from coast to coast, made up of volunteers who have spent decades documenting the exact days that the buds burst open and winter becomes a passing thought.
ENVIRONMENT
Mountain Democrat

Address climate change

As I write this narrative I remain indoors because the smoke level outside is too hazardous here in the foothills. It burns my eyes and hurts my lungs and I am told that breathing in too much of it will be harmful to my health. It has been this way for about two weeks since the Caldor Fire exploded in the Sierra Nevada. Even though the afternoon breeze always seems to come, and does help clear some smoke, it is only transporting it eastward toward the Tahoe Basin. This is our new reality.
PLACERVILLE, CA
