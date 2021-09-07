CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' son trolls Dak Prescott: 'So, you're Patrick Mahomes?'

By Charles Goldman
 6 days ago
HBO’s “Hard Knocks” has been a bit boring this season, but every clip featuring Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs’ son has been downright adorable.

From mimicking the footwork of his father and uncle (Bills WR Stefon Diggs) to his touchdown dance in the preseason, Aaiden Diggs has stolen the show every step of the way. With the season finale coming up on Tuesday evening, Aaiden has again provided a signature moment, one that loosely involves the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback.

“Imma train for Dak Prescott,” Aaiden said to the cameras. “He’s my favorite quarterback in my whole entire world.”

Little did Aaiden know, moments later he’d get a chance to meet his favorite quarterback. However, when Prescott walked through the door, Aaiden promptly mistook him for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and hilarity ensued.

Check out the clip down below:

As much as I’d like to believe that Aaiden is the mastermind behind this epic troll job, I have to think that he was coached up by his dad to mistake Prescott for Mahomes. Still, it was an adorable moment and a great way to cap off the show.

You can watch the season finale of Hard Knocks tonight (September 7) at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

