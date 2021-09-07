The Giants X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants are in a weird situation entering this year. The offense consists of veteran weapons Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kyle Rudolph, and Evan Engram as well as Kedarius Toney, Darius Slayton, and Saquon Barkley. The playmakers are there and the defense looks to be among the top 12-15 in the league with James Bradbury leading the way. Newly drafted edge rusher Azeez Ojulari should help stabilize the pass rush, only helping this defense get better. The offensive line is terrible, but young players improving could certainly help. The Giants look good on paper, but then we see the quarterback.