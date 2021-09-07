CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

RFK's widow says his killer should not be paroled

By Jake Flanagin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe widow of Robert F. Kennedy said Tuesday that his killer, Sirhan Sirhan, should not be released from prison, despite a recommendation from a parole board handed down earlier this month. "Our family and our country suffered an unspeakable loss due to the inhumanity of one man. We believe in...

Arkansas Online

OTHERS SAY: The murder of RFK was an assault on democracy; block parole of Sirhan Sirhan

Early in the morning of June 5, 1968, during an event at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles marking his victory in the California presidential primary the day before, Robert F. Kennedy was shot three times by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant with Jordanian citizenship whose diary detailed a hatred for RFK over his strong support for Israel. A day later, Kennedy died from his wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Francisco Chronicle

Prospects for California release of Sirhan Sirhan, RFK's assassin, look unlikely

Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of murdering Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was turned down for parole 15 times before a panel of the state Board of Parole Hearings found last month that the 77-year-old posed no danger to society. In most states the parole board would have the last word and could order the release of parole-eligible inmates with supervision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Westerly Sun

Letter: RFK’s killer does not deserve compassion

More than 50 years later and Sirhan Sirhan continues to torture, per your Aug. 28 and 31 articles about a modern-day torn Kennedy clan on his possible parole. Fresh off his California primary win in June 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was primed to capture the Democratic presidential nomination to possibly become the next POTUS, but instead, we got Nixon. RFK’s assasination coupled with Martin Luther King’s demise a couple months earlier propelled America’s journey from innocence that, by the way, Norman Lear’s “All in The Family” so brilliantly captured a few years later, bringing the controversial topics of war, race, women’s rights, prejudice, income inequality, homosexuality, and more into America’s living rooms every Saturday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Massachusetts State
Derrick

RFK wife Ethel Kennedy says assassin shouldn't be released

BOSTON (AP) — The wife of the late Robert F. Kennedy's says assassin Sirhan Sirhan should not be released from prison, further roiling a family divide over whether the man convicted of killing her husband in California in 1968 should be freed on parole. In a brief statement released on...
CALIFORNIA, PA
San Bernardino County Sun

Ethel Kennedy says Sirhan Sirhan should not be paroled

LOS ANGELES — Robert F. Kennedy’s widow said Tuesday that his killer, Sirhan Sirhan, should not be freed, despite the recommendation of a parole board last month. “Bobby believed we should work to ‘tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world.’ He wanted to end the war in Vietnam and bring people together to build a better, stronger country. More than anything, he wanted to be a good father and loving husband,” Ethel Kennedy, 93, said in a statement Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
news4sanantonio.com

Parole board recommends parole to RFK's assassin

CALIFORNIA - After 53 years in prison, the man convicted of assassinating Senator Robert F. Kennedy has been recommended for parole. Until Friday, Sirhan Sirhan had been denied parole 15 times. The full California parole board has 120 days to make a final decision about the release of a man...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Robert F. Kennedy
Sirhan Sirhan
Ethel Kennedy
Boston

Joe Kennedy III speaks out against parole of RFK’s killer

"For our family, there has been no apology, no acceptance of personal responsibility, and no remorse." Former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III is speaking out against the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy, in 1968. Kennedy tweeted a statement on Wednesday sharing his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
capecoddaily.com

RFK’s Oldest Son Condemns Possible Parole of Sirhan Sirhan

BOSTON (AP) – Former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, the oldest son of Robert F. Kennedy, denounced the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his father in California in 1968. Kennedy said in the statement released Sunday that the possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan is a grievous error. The board on Friday found… .
CONGRESS & COURTS
queensjewishlink.com

RFK Assassin Granted Parole

More than a half century after Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in the midst of an ascendant presidential run, his killer was granted parole last week on the determination that he is no longer a threat to society and recognizes the severity of his crime. Sirhan Sirhan, 77, was 24 years old when he fatally shot Kennedy in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles during a campaign event.
CONGRESS & COURTS
yonkerstimes.com

RFK’s Children, From Westchester, Split on Weather Sirhan-Sirhan Should be Paroled

On Aug. 15, a California parole board granted parole to Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted of killing U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. Sirhan, 77, has served 53 years in prison and has been denied parole for the past 15 years. The ruling is under normal review by the parole board and will then go to Governor Gavin Newsome, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it.
POLITICS
MIAMI, FL

