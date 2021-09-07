RFK's widow says his killer should not be paroled

More than 50 years later and Sirhan Sirhan continues to torture, per your Aug. 28 and 31 articles about a modern-day torn Kennedy clan on his possible parole. Fresh off his California primary win in June 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was primed to capture the Democratic presidential nomination to possibly become the next POTUS, but instead, we got Nixon. RFK’s assasination coupled with Martin Luther King’s demise a couple months earlier propelled America’s journey from innocence that, by the way, Norman Lear’s “All in The Family” so brilliantly captured a few years later, bringing the controversial topics of war, race, women’s rights, prejudice, income inequality, homosexuality, and more into America’s living rooms every Saturday night.

