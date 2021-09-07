CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Jessica Lewczyk is running for a Boston Medical Center program that treats psychosis

By Mihiro Shimano
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

"I feel passionately about the work we do in the WRAP program."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJxpY_0bp2VXfS00
Jessica Lewczyk is a nurse practitioner at Boston Medical Center, working in the Wellness and Recovery After Psychosis (WRAP) program. She is running to fundraise for this program.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqJBs_0bp2VXfS00

Name: Jessica Lewczyk

Age: 32

From: Boston

I’m running in the 2021 Boston Marathon because of the amazing opportunity Boston Medical Center (BMC) gave to run and raise money for a program of our choice.

I’m a nurse practitioner at BMC in the Psychiatry department and within the Wellness and Recovery After Psychosis (WRAP) Program. The WRAP program treats individuals who experience, or have experienced, psychosis symptoms using a specialized treatment model. Psychosis involves experiencing the world in a different way from other people, often through experiences like hearing voices, seeing things, or having paranoia or false beliefs about reality.

WRAP works with young, or first-episode individuals, as well as those across the lifespan, providing services such as group and individual therapy, peer support, and medication management. WRAP seeks to break down barriers to treatment and provide the best evidence-based care possible for all individuals to build meaningful lives.

I feel passionately about the work we do in the WRAP program. BMC is a not-for-profit academic medical center and the largest safety-net hospital in New England; over 70% of the patients served are of socioeconomic, racial or ethnic minoritized [groups], and 30% speak a first language other than English.

The money I raise through my Boston Marathon fundraising will go toward creating a patient access fund [and] creating a scholarship to support individuals in our program in pursuing training as peer specialists.

Peer specialists are individuals with lived mental health experience who support others in their recovery process; they share their knowledge, experience, and understanding to create connection and hope. Becoming a certified peer specialist is costly, and providing scholarship would eliminate financial barriers to individuals in our program seeking this training and future career.

For more information on WRAP, or to donate to our cause visit: https://www.givengain.com/ap/jessica-lewczyk-raising-funds-for-boston-medical-center.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston

West Nile virus risk raised to high in 27 Mass. communities

"While we advise everyone to take steps to avoid mosquito bites, this is especially important if you are over the age of 50 or have an immune compromising condition." The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced an increased high risk of West Nile virus infection in 27 communities, after the discovery of four human cases and one animal case in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Cassie Ramos lost her mom to cancer. Now she’s running in her memory.

"My mom's spirit in my heart and the support and words of encouragement from friends, family, and donors to the challenge, will be the 'wind beneath my wings.'" In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Experts predict vaccines for younger children could be available soon

Vaccines for children ages 5-11 could be available as soon as the end of October. COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 could be available as soon as the end of October, two experts said Sunday. Some senior officials of the Biden administration have said approval for that age group was unlikely before the end of the year.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Psychiatry#Medical Center#Bmc
Boston

Parents: What’s it like sending your kids to school this year?

Schools reopened in-person for the first tim in more than a year. For parents in Massachusetts, early September means back to school and this past week would’ve been like any other back-to-school season in the state — if not for the ongoing pandemic. After two years of remote and hybrid...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Boston

Amherst Board of Health approves student vaccine mandate

BOSTON (AP) — The Amherst Board of Health has approved a request by the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District to enforce a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students. The mandate adds the coronavirus vaccine to the list of students’ required immunizations, according to superintendent Michael Morris. The school committee is scheduled to...
AMHERST, MA
Boston

Big E back after COVID hiatus

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The largest fair in New England is back after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19. The Big E is held on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition, a nonprofit organization in West Springfield. The fair is held every fall starting mid-September, but for the first time in decades, the event was canceled in 2020.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston

Cambridge cop donates hair, raises money for cancer

After battling cancer himself, Officer Chris O'Callaghan wanted to give back. Fighting cancer was one of the hardest things Cambridge police Officer Chris O’Callaghan has had to do, but sacrificing his hair to raise funds and attention for those fighting cancer was one of the easiest. After more than a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Mass. governor candidate Danielle Allen calls for COVID vaccine mandate for kids 12 and up

"It is now time for the Commonwealth to incorporate COVID vaccination requirements for students into our existing state laws for school vaccination." Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Danielle Allen is calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to step up his response to the COVID-19 pandemic in public schools and require all students over age 12 to receive vaccines for the contagious virus.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

She was 7 when her father died on 9/11. Here’s how she remembers him.

It's been 20 years since Natalie Metz's father died in the terrorist attacks. She fondly remembers the outdoorsy man who loved Boston sports. When Boston College graduate Natalie Metz thinks back on her early childhood in Connecticut, she remembers her dad being the outdoorsy type and that she learned to ski and rollerblade at a young age as a result.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy