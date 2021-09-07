Jessica Lewczyk is running for a Boston Medical Center program that treats psychosis

"I feel passionately about the work we do in the WRAP program."

Jessica Lewczyk is a nurse practitioner at Boston Medical Center, working in the Wellness and Recovery After Psychosis (WRAP) program. She is running to fundraise for this program.

I’m running in the 2021 Boston Marathon because of the amazing opportunity Boston Medical Center (BMC) gave to run and raise money for a program of our choice.

I’m a nurse practitioner at BMC in the Psychiatry department and within the Wellness and Recovery After Psychosis (WRAP) Program. The WRAP program treats individuals who experience, or have experienced, psychosis symptoms using a specialized treatment model. Psychosis involves experiencing the world in a different way from other people, often through experiences like hearing voices, seeing things, or having paranoia or false beliefs about reality.

WRAP works with young, or first-episode individuals, as well as those across the lifespan, providing services such as group and individual therapy, peer support, and medication management. WRAP seeks to break down barriers to treatment and provide the best evidence-based care possible for all individuals to build meaningful lives.

I feel passionately about the work we do in the WRAP program. BMC is a not-for-profit academic medical center and the largest safety-net hospital in New England; over 70% of the patients served are of socioeconomic, racial or ethnic minoritized [groups], and 30% speak a first language other than English.

The money I raise through my Boston Marathon fundraising will go toward creating a patient access fund [and] creating a scholarship to support individuals in our program in pursuing training as peer specialists.

Peer specialists are individuals with lived mental health experience who support others in their recovery process; they share their knowledge, experience, and understanding to create connection and hope. Becoming a certified peer specialist is costly, and providing scholarship would eliminate financial barriers to individuals in our program seeking this training and future career.

