Hulu to Raise Prices for its Services on October 8

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report will raise prices at Hulu following other increases at ESPN+ and Disney+ beginning next month.

Shares of the Burbank, Calif. media giant were up 2.15% to $184.89 at last check.

Hulu’s ad-supported plan will increase from $5.99 to $6.99 a month, while the ad-free version will rise from $11.99 to $12.99 a month, the company said.

The changes do not affect rates for the Disney bundle or Hulu’s live TV service.

The Disney bundle rose by $1 in March. In December the price of Hulu + Live TV was increased by $10-a-month to $64.99.

In August, Disney said in its third-quarter earnings report that it had almost 174 million total subscribers across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. The on-demand portion of Hulu rose 22%, to 39.1 million.

Last week, Disney said that content from its streaming service Hotstar will migrate to ESPN+ and Hulu. Hotstar is popular in India as it streams Bollywood movies, local TV shows and cricket matches.

Hulu currently has 42.8 million subscribers, with 39.1 million subscribed to its SVOD service and 3.7 million subscribed to its live TV and SVOD plan.

Hulu's total ad revenue this year is expected to top $3 billion, Deadline reported, citing eMarketer. Broadcast ad revenue, by comparison, was $3.26 billion in 2020.

Separately, Disney’s latest superhero blockbuster, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." hauled in more than $90 million in the U.S. and Canada on its debut long weekend.

The latest release from Marvel Studios, and the first to star an Asian superhero, also earned more than $56 million in overseas markets in what is traditionally a slow weekend for moviegoers, suggesting risks linked to Delta-variant infections may not keep customers away from theaters in the months ahead.