Spiritfarer has a new update which introduces a new potential passenger. Dubbed “The Beverly Update”, this new update is available right now across all platforms. Aside from adding Beverly, a former neighbour, to Spiritfarer’s cast, it also adds new buildings and a new island to the game. The update is free and all you need to do is download it or, in some cases, just wait for it to download automatically.

