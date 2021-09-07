CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Case Celebrates Her 27th Anniversary at Y&R

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us in congratulating Sharon Case, who is celebrating the 27th anniversary of her debut as Sharon Newman on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS (although technically she was Sharon Collins at the time)! “Thank you, all of you, for riding with me!” the actress told her fans when her epic ride was celebrated on Twitter. “With your love and support, it is so beautiful, fun, inspiring, and appreciated. For my 27th anniversary, I just want you all to know how much I dearly love and enjoy you, too!”

www.soapsindepth.com

