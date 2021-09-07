Sharon Case Celebrates Her 27th Anniversary at Y&R

Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel, Y&R) announced on Instagram that he and his partner, Lauren, have welcomed twin boys. “On Wednesday August 25th these two little monsters were brought into this world with the strength of my queen @lmcla and the skill and care of our incredible doctor and her team,” he shared. “Since their delivery it has been a rollercoaster with both boys having to stay in the NICU. Huge shoutout to all the NICU parents out there and to all the doctors and nurses that care for these babies to ensure they all go home happy and healthy. Without their vigilance, support, and love, this would be unbearable and impossible. So without further adieu… making their first Instagram appearance… I submit for your approval, Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde #proudpapa.” Congratulations to the happy family!

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO