It all started with my internship

“Invest in building your network. Whether you’re starting off your career or looking for internships, networking is key.”. It’s a piece of advice that proves to be true year after year – building your network is key to finding your dream internship and job upon graduation. Students with networks and internship experience especially paid internship experience, broaden their experiences and develop professional and financial skills that may not be available to them in the classroom – and it shows. In fact, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, nearly 80% of eligible interns were offered full-time positions by their employers in 2021.