CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Half the world's population doesn't have healthcare, stable income, retirement plans, or childcare. The pandemic created a crossroads to change that.

By Juliana Kaplan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trQew_0bp2UO4m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVK6R_0bp2UO4m00
Protesters rally demanding economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City on August 5, 2020.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

  • A new report finds that only about half of the world has access to social protections like healthcare or unemployment insurance.
  • The report argues that countries are at a crossroads, where they can either create more robust programs or pull back.
  • Throughout the pandemic, existing inequality has become apparent and pressing.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The pandemic's devastating impact on the world has laid bare some of the economic inequalities countries faced before the crisis hit, and, in many cases, exacerbated them.

Now, however, may be a pivotal moment in implementing stronger economic protections for people around the world, according to a new report.

The International Labour Organization found that , in 2020, just about 47% of the world's population had access to at least one social protection benefi t, including healthcare, unemployment benefits, child benefits, and assured income for elders.

Broadly, the report found that 4 billion are either partially protected or completely unprotected, with just 30.6% of those who are working age covered by "comprehensive" systems, or those that "include the full range of benefits, from child and family benefits to old-age pensions."

Notably, 8% fewer women than men have access to that coverage. In Europe and Central Asia, 83.9% of people are covered by at least one benefit; in Africa, just 17.4% are.

"This crisis has underscored the vital role of social protection as a front-line policy response," the report said. "Crucially, it has made the case for universal social protection irrefutable."

It's no secret that the impact of the pandemic was felt unevenly even in wealthy countries like the US, with many - including President Joe Biden - fearing that the economy could face a "K-shaped" recovery . That means that higher-income workers see their wages and job opportunities grow, while those at the bottom experience the opposite.

But rising inequality wasn't just a pandemic-era issue: Insider's Andy Kiersz reported in 2019 that America already had a two-track economy, where the economic boom was disproportionately helping those at the top.

The least developed area of protection across the world is unemployment insurance, with just 18.6% of jobless workers getting coverage. In the US, calls to reform unemployment insurance (UI) to cover more workers have come as 7.5 million unemployed Americans lose their federal benefits .

Globally, unemployed people, children, and mothers with newborns were all less likely to be covered by social protections. In developing countries, more workers are in the informal economy, where they're in temporary or non-full-time roles, and aren't entitled to protections. However, high-income countries spend more of their GDP on social protection.

"The aphorism that the true measure of a society is displayed by how well it treats its most vulnerable members gains particular force in the context of COVID‑19. Held against this yardstick, many societies fall short," the report said.

However, temporary relief measures did offer some much needed assistance. After the passage of the CARES Act, which offered income protection ranging from stimulus checks to expanded unemployment benefits, poverty in the US fell in April and May of 2020. Checking account balances went up . When those temporary relief measures ended, nearly 8 million Americans fell below the poverty line.

"Crises, whether related to health, economic shocks, climate change, or disasters and conflicts, have always underlined the need to expand social protection as a key tool to combat poverty and inequalities and strengthen social cohesion," the report said.

It's also why the ILO concludes that countries are at a crossroad, where they can pull back spending and continue to fund safety net programs that still exclude potential recipients - or funnel funding into creating longer-lasting and more robust social protection programs.

"Countries can use the policy window prised open by the pandemic and build on their crisis-response measures to strengthen their social protection systems and progressively close protection gaps in order to ensure that everyone is protected against both systemic shocks and ordinary life cycle risks," the report said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Millions lost pandemic unemployment benefits on Labor Day. Now what?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Labor Day, COVID-era expanded unemployment benefit programs expired. Those temporary programs included the $300 weekly bonus checks as well as coverage for those who are normally ineligible for unemployment insurance, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people were impacted by the cutoff, and roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bostonnews.net

Biden's pandemic plan overlooks mask mandates and vulnerable populations

President Joseph Biden on Sept. 9, 2021, unveiled his revamped strategy to confront the pandemic, outlining an approach that focuses heavily on attempting to reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans. The new plan comes at a crucial time. The delta variant continues to spread in states across America. The virus...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Zacks.com

Healthcare ETFs to Gain on $65-Billion Pandemic Protection Plan

The Biden administration recently offered a $65 billion plan that U.S. officials say is aimed at combating the biological threats after the COVID-19 pandemic goes away. The next pandemic will likely be “substantially different” than Covid, and so the U.S. government has started preparing to deal with any future viral threat, said Eric Lander, President Joe Biden’s science advisor and director of the Office of Science and Technology, as quoted on CNBC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Atlantic

The World Needs a Pandemic Plan B

There is never a good time for a pandemic, but the coronavirus may have hit the world at the worst possible moment. In the decade before the virus, China had grown more dictatorial and assertive; populist nationalists held power in the United States, India, and Brazil; geopolitical tensions were heightened, not just between Beijing and Washington but within the West itself; and the very notion of objective truth was being called into question.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Retirement Savings#Crossroad#Getty Images#Americans#Ilo
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy