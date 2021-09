Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has acquired Liverpool-based developer Firesprite. Sony and Firesprite have had an partnership for over eight years. "After a number of years closely collaborating on several games together, including The Playroom (PS4) and The Playroom VR (PS VR), I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Firesprite to the PlayStation Studios family as our 14th studio! Quite a few members of Firesprite come from SIE’s Studio Liverpool and we’re thrilled to welcome them back," said head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst.

