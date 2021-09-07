Fastenal Posts Another Strong Month of Daily Sales in August

Verint®, The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 (FYE 2022). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $215 million on a GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth and $216 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 4% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2021 was $416 million on a GAAP basis representing 7% year-over-year growth and $418 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended July 31, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.00 on a GAAP basis and, $0.58 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, net loss per common share was ($0.04) on a GAAP basis, and diluted EPS was $1.01 on a non-GAAP basis.

