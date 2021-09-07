Fastenal Posts Another Strong Month of Daily Sales in August
Fastenal reported its August sales results on Tuesday, showing a second-straight month of strong daily growth for the distributor after an underwhelming June and May. The Winona, MN-based company posted total August sales of $531 million, up 14.2 percent year-over-year and up 7.9 percent from July. Fastenal's July daily sales were up 9.0 percent year-over-year — a slight deceleration from July's 9.7 percent, but a far cry from 1.7 percent growth in June and a 3.2 percent decline in May.www.inddist.com
