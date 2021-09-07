CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes Chophouse hosting California wine dinner on Oct. 7

By Steve Barnes
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHENECTADY — Dukes Chophouse at Rivers Casino will host a dinner featuring five courses of food paired with five California wines, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Courses include roasted beets with burrata, scallops with quinoa-apple salad, chicken with wild rice, herb-crusted beef tenderloin with mushroom ragout and apple crisp with salted-caramel gelato. Wines will be sourced from Cakebread Cellars, its Two Creeks sublabel and Domaine Carneros.

