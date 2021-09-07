CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Behind two key coaching decisions in FSU's loss to Notre Dame

By Brendan Sonnone
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell feels like 15 or so plays ultimately swung the pendulum in Notre Dame’s favor during a 41-38 overtime loss for the Seminoles. Cleaning up miscues -- whether it’s not playing the football in the air correctly if you’re a defensive back, committing pre-snap penalties if you’re an offensive player, missed communication on defense, etc. -- could make a difference in another close game down the road.

