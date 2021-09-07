CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightsen, CA

DUI driver, a Knightsen teen, arrested for killing two teen pedestrians on Byron Hwy Saturday night

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday night, Sept. 4, 2021, at approximately 11:14 pm, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a vehicle vs. pedestrians collision at 8321 Byron Hwy in Knightsen. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival, two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle and that vehicle (a 2002 Subaru Impreza), along with the driver (18-year-old male from Knightsen), were also located. Tragically both pedestrians were killed as a result of the crash (18-year-old female from Bay Point and 16-year-old male from Oakley).

contracostaherald.com

