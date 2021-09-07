Kodak Black Will Be Hosting Tea Parties Soon

Many people look at Kodak Black and think the worst, but behind those face tats, shiny grill, and sometimes vulgar lyrics, is a true family man. No need to hope, it’s true; and his family just got bigger! Kodak and his girlfriend of four years, real estate agent Maranda Johnson, are expecting their 1st child together either later this year or early 2022. This will be Kodak’s second child. Sources close to Kodak say he is super excited to be a “Girl Dad” and that he’s already began shopping for her! Imagine years later, Kodak sitting at a tea party (organized by his daughter of course) with a pink ski mask on LOL! Cuteness Overload!