CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Kodak Black Will Be Hosting Tea Parties Soon

By Jazzi Black
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people look at Kodak Black and think the worst, but behind those face tats, shiny grill, and sometimes vulgar lyrics, is a true family man. No need to hope, it’s true; and his family just got bigger! Kodak and his girlfriend of four years, real estate agent Maranda Johnson, are expecting their 1st child together either later this year or early 2022. This will be Kodak’s second child. Sources close to Kodak say he is super excited to be a “Girl Dad” and that he’s already began shopping for her! Imagine years later, Kodak sitting at a tea party (organized by his daughter of course) with a pink ski mask on LOL! Cuteness Overload!

thebeatdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Donates $20K To Dead Cop's Daughter's College Fund

Kodak Black is still feeling charitable as 2021 chugs along. TMZ uncovered that the Pompano Beach, Florida, native recently donated to a late police officer’s family after learning the story of officer Jennifer Sepot in Fort Lauderdale, who passed away from COVID-19 on August 14. Sepot’s story touched Kodak after...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
thesource.com

Kodak Black Donates $20K to Fort Lauderdale Child

The “Feelin’ Peachy” rapper always seems to show his big heart, despite the hothead we can see on social media. Kodak Black is donating $20K to the child of a police officer, who succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus. As the pandemic reaches its second wave of cases, states like...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Recalls C-Murder Phone Call Over Master P Beef

From the moment he got out of prison, Kodak Black has been making up for lost time with a slew of new singles and projects, many of which reflect a renewed sense of gratitude and fulfillment. In one of those recent songs “Too Boosie,” Kodak also acknowledged a potential beef...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black’s AC Unit Good Will Accused Of Being A Disturbance

Pompano Beach, FL – Kodak Black donated 100 air conditioning units to families in the Golden Acres Projects in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida, back in July. What looked to be a charitable good deed, Kodak is now being criticized for the visit by the Pompano Beach Authority, according to TMZ.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report

Cardi B isn't the only person who has exciting baby news today. Rapper Kodak Black is reportedly expecting his second child, according to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, who broke the news today. The exclusive announcement was made by TMZ after hearing from Cohen, who claims that Kodak is expecting his...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kodak Black Donates $20,000 to Child of Officer Who Died of COVID-19

Kodak Black’s philanthropic mission continues. According to TMZ, the controversial rapper has made a generous donation to the child of Jennifer Sepot, the 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale officer who died from COVID-19 complications last month. Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said his client had learned about Sepot’s death in a news article and was particularly moved by the tragedy because he, too, has suffered from the disease.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Expecting His Second Child, a Girl

Cardi B's not the only one with major baby news today ... Kodak Black's having another kid as well!!!. The Florida rapper's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... Kodak's girlfriend, real estate agent Maranda Johnson, is pregnant with their first child together ... and it's a girl!!!. We're told KB's...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kodak Black Receives Cease and Desist From Housing Authority After Donating AC Units to Projects

Kodak Black is facing legal trouble for his latest charitable effort. TMZ reports the Housing Authority of Pompano Beach issued a cease and desist letter to Kodak last month, claiming that he caused “disturbances” when delivering air-conditioning units to a housing project in July. The housing authority’s claims also stem from the fact that the Florida rapper shot a music video on the property.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Spinning the Mad Tea Party: B-ticket for A+ attraction

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Not every attraction at Walt Disney World -- or any theme park -- is meant to be a headliner that draws people from across the globe. But for 50 years, one of the most charming of these smaller rides has added kinetics and fun to Fantasyland.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Party#Real Estate Brokerage#Ig#Yojazziblack#Twitter
dreddsinfo.com

Kevin Gates Kisses Alleged Gay Rapper Turk In Viral Video – Watch

Kevin Gates Kisses Hot Boys Rapper Turk In Viral Video. Kevin Gates has since been making headlines after kissing rapper Turk on camera following his controversial interview with DJ Vlad. Turk told DJ Vlad that all rappers play “gay games” with their male friends behind closed doors when he was explaining why Birdman kisses his artists like Lil Wayne.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

The family that stays together, slays together. Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé are the stars of the Ivy Park Rodeo Kids campaign. The youngest of the Carter kids have made their advertising campaign debut (nope, that’s not them in the thumbnail of this post). Earlier this week the twins made a rare appearance to support their mother. In a teaser video released on Wednesday, Bey and the kids sported various looks from the drop including some royal blue athleisure outfits. In another shot she and Blue Ivy wore identical hoodies and cow print tights.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy