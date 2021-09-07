Watch now: Small group of Choate Mental Health workers protest Pritzker's vaccine mandate
About a dozen Choate Mental Health workers gathered Tuesday morning in Anna to protest Gov. JB Pritzker's vaccine mandate. On Aug. 26, Pritzker announced all healthcare workers, teachers and staff from pre-K to 12th grade, higher education personnel and students would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine — or submit to regular testing — by Sept. 5. The mandate deadline has been extended for certain state employees — not all — to Sept. 19.thesouthern.com
