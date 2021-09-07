Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 12 fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend

OSHP Staff photo

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 12 fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day weekend which claimed the lives of 12 people.

According to a map released by OSHP, out of the 12 fatalities, only one was reported in the Miami Valley. The crash was reported in Greene County.

Troopers arrested 420 drivers for OVI and issued 2,465 safety belt citations, according to a release from OSHP.

Troopers also made 292 drug arrests and 128 felony apprehensions.

A total of 18,195 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 9,729 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 1,861 motorists.

The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, September 3 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m.

