Ohio State

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 12 fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
OSHP Staff photo

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 12 fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day weekend which claimed the lives of 12 people.

According to a map released by OSHP, out of the 12 fatalities, only one was reported in the Miami Valley. The crash was reported in Greene County.

>> Wilmington man killed in fiery crash in Beavercreek Twp.

Troopers arrested 420 drivers for OVI and issued 2,465 safety belt citations, according to a release from OSHP.

Troopers also made 292 drug arrests and 128 felony apprehensions.

A total of 18,195 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 9,729 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 1,861 motorists.

The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, September 3 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m.

