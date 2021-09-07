CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New deep learning method boosts MRI results without requiring new data

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen patients undergo an MRI, they are told to lie still because even the slightest movement compromises the quality of the images and can create blurred spots and speckles known as artifacts. Moreover, a long acquisition time is usually required to provide high-quality MRI images. A team of researchers from Washington University in St. Louis has found a new deep learning method that can minimize artifacts and other noise in MRI images that come from movement and a short image-acquisition time.

