KLANG:konductor In-Ear Mixing Processor Launched

mixonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY (September 7, 2021)—KLANG has introduced its latest immersive in-ear mixing processor, the KLANG:konductor. Answering demand for more input channels, and accordingly new creative and organizational possibilities, KLANG:konductor can deliver 16 immersive mixes and process 128 input signals at up to 96 kHz, reportedly with processing latency of less than 0.25ms.

