Don't Forget to Watch Call of Duty Vanguard's Multiplayer Reveal

By Angel Kicevski
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe YouTube player is already up and running, and we’re sitting on the couch, ready for what’s supposed to be a drive-by in the next most exciting step from Call of Duty Vanguard. Yes, that’s right. The multiplayer reveal is just about to happen, precisely in 30 minutes from the time of this writing. So, let it serve as a reminder for you not to miss the Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer premiere.

futuregamereleases.com

Call of Duty Vanguard doesn’t feel like WW2 game at all

Call of Duty Vanguard got its official multiplayer reveal yesterday. After the technical alpha and the multiplayer reveal yesterday, it’s easy to say that Call of Duty Vanguard doesn’t feel like a WW2 game due to its nature, smoothness, performance, and pace. It’s not only the environment and surrounding that establishes its setting, and I cannot stay beside without acknowledging the other cool features.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is Now Live – 3.05 Patch Notes

It all comes back to Riot Games’ first-person tactical shooter, Valorant. Today, Valorant’s patch 3.05 launched the second act as part of Episode 3, adding a couple of novelties to the game. Agent changes due to balancing, a new Spectrum skinline, a brand new map named Fracture, a new battle pass, and more. The patch is already live in the US, while the EU will get it tomorrow at 4 AM BST.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Chivalry 2 Patch 2.1.2 Adds 1v1 to Arena Mode

All the medieval combatants should get ready for the new Chivalry 2 2.1.2 update. Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer hack and slash action video game and a sequel to Chivalry. Torn Banner Studios has released a new minor update for Chivalry 2 that addresses a couple of known matchmaking issues but also tackles the combo “delay” animation. But the most exciting piece of today’s update is probably the Arena Mode receiving a 1v1 mode for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Coming to PS5 Soon

Bloodhunt is a free-to-play battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. Use your supernatural powers, weapons, and wit to dominate the night and restore the masquerade! On Thursday, Sony announced that Bloodhunt will be coming out on PS5 in 2021. Join the Bloodhunt and become the ultimate...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Watch The PlayStation Showcase For September 2021 Here, Predictions and more

In five hours from now, we’re going to see more PlayStation 5 games being revealed. Fans and PlayStation 5 owners should be on the lookout as Sony will introduce a 40-minute deep dive into upcoming games on the new-gen console. Just a quick reminder, the games revealed today are supposed to launch during this holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Inkay: How to Get and Evolution Requirements

The Psychic Spectacular 2021 event is underway and two new Pokemon are now available in the game, Inkay, and Malamar. Inkay and Malamar are dual-type Dark/Psychic Pokemon from Gen 6, first seen in Pokemon Go as part of the Psychic Spectacular 2021 event. This event runs from September 8, 2021, to September 13, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected New Class Trailer Showcases the Necromancer

Today is time for a bit of witchcraft. Blizzard has revealed a new Class Trailer showcasing the Necromancer and his abilities in Diablo 2: Resurrected. The Necromancer is also known for communicating with the dead, summoning undead forces to help him annihilate difficult encounters. Later after launch, The Necromancer was also added to Diablo 3, so those familiar with the game would grasp the treachery he yields.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Leaked Screenshots From Microsoft Exclusive Redfall

Check out the first unofficial screenshots from Redfall, which show off some of the game's weapons, environments, and interface design. Screens showing gameplay footage from Redfall, the upcoming game by Arkane Studios, were posted by an anonymous user on Imgur. The original post has already been removed, but you can see all the screenshots here. You can see several types of weapons along with their stats and shots from various locations in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Review: Battle With Elemental Layers In RIFTFORCE

Card games usually use a mana system and have some type of health or point system akin to Magic: The Gathering. However, Riftforce simplifies the battle system and turns its cards from creatures attacking a singular point to Chess-like pieces. I was genuinely surprised at how the level of strategy of placement of cards and drafting affected each game and made the experience far more challenging and rewarding than other card games.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 v18.00 Patch Notes

As Fortnite dives into Chapter 2, Season 8, we have many things to talk about. However, the most important ones are the patch notes which reveal a couple of gameplay changes, new NPCs, fixed issues, and more. According to the official Fortnite Trello page, not much has been noted, except the controller issue not allowing players to change between weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Breaking Down Each of Battlefield 2042’s Multiplayer Modes

After multiple years worth of rumors and reports, DICE finally revealed the latest entry in their large-scale warfare series back in June with the first trailer for Battlefield 2042, which was followed mere days later by its gameplay debut at Microsoft’s E3 press conference. One of the rare Battlefield entries that won’t be set in a historical or modern era, Battlefield 2042 also planned to switch things up by foregoing the traditional singleplayer campaign, much like Call of Duty did with Black Ops 4 back in 2018. Instead, each of the three core modes will be multiplayer-only, with none of them playing out like a traditional battle royale, despite Criterion Games attempting to introduce the ever-popular mode to the series with Firestorm arriving after the release of Battlefield V. With just over a month until Battlefield 2042 fires the first shot in the FPS showdown between itself, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite, here’s a deeper look at what each of the core multiplayer offerings bring back and introduce to the acclaimed series.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

How to get Marvel’s Carnage Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8

As we all heard from the patch notes earlier today, Carnage is coming to Fortnite in Season 8. The world of Fortnite’s Battle Royale has never been more suspenseful and thrilling with new skins like this one who will join at their own peril! The game already seems creepy enough, so adding him only makes things that much better – but unlocking him won’t be easy for some players.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Fantasy RPG Asterigos announced for PS4, PS5

Asterigos is an upcoming fantasy RPG from Taiwanese developer Acme Gamestudio. Players will take control of Hilda, a young warrior who ventures to the cursed Ancient Rome-like city of Aphes in search of her missing father. She’ll discover the secrets of the cursed city “through conversations, discovered documents and cinematics, as well as [her] own diary, which she’ll update with sketches and observations during her journey,” according the PlayStation Blog post announcing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Ditto Odds September 2021

The Pokemon that is known to cause a lot of headaches in Pokemon Go is Ditto. Ditto can take the form of other Pokemon, as well as copy their moves and CP. A lot of players are wondering what are the chances of a disguise Pokemon turning into a Ditto, and for that matter, I’ve decided to dig a little bit deeper and find the right info.
VIDEO GAMES

