Large Study Confirms Masks Work to Limit COVID-19 Spread

By Brenda Goodman, MA
WebMD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 7, 2021 -- A large, real-world test of face masks in Bangladesh shows that masks reduce community spread of COVID-19. It also shows that surgical masks are more effective than cloth face coverings. The study demonstrates the power of careful investigation and offers a host of lessons about mask...

The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
KFOR

Can cloth masks really stop COVID-19 from spreading? Oklahoma doctor answers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though we’re more than a year into the global pandemic, it seems there is still debate about wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been encouraging Americans to wear masks in public in order to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
MedicalXpress

Largest study of its kind finds face masks reduce COVID-19

Wearing face masks, particularly surgical masks, is truly effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in community settings, finds a new study led by researchers from Yale University, Stanford Medical School, the University of California, Berkeley, and the nonprofit Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA). The study, which was carried out...
Arab American News

Beaumont Health study confirms COVID-19 vaccines prevent hospitalization, death

DEARBORN — A new study from Beaumont Health of COVID-19 patients across Southeast Michigan shows that vaccination prevents hospitalization and death. After analyzing data for 11,834 COVID-19 patients treated at Beaumont emergency centers, researchers found that the hospitalization rate and emergency center visit rate was 96 percent lower in fully vaccinated patients than unvaccinated patients.
UPI News

Study: Moderna COVID-19 immunity lasts 6 months

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Immunity from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lasts at least six months, and there is no indication that fully vaccinated people will need a booster shot, a small study published Tuesday by Science found. The vaccine also appears to produce long-lasting protection against the coronavirus in people...
megadoctornews.com

Contrary to Online Video’s Claim, Masks Are Effective at Reducing the Spread of COVID-19

Dr. Julie Swann, A. Doug Allison Distinguished Professor and Department Head at NC State University debunks the claim that face masks can’t block viruses such as COVID-19. In videos, Liz Wheeler states that “the science itself debunks the use of face masks to stop viruses like Covid-19.” The claim is untrue and misrepresents what scientists have said in individual studies, and it misrepresents what science has said more generally across a deep and broad set of peer-reviewed studies. Laboratory experiments show that face masks can be effective at blocking aerosols and droplets, within which virus particles can be carried (like a small yolk inside an egg). More aerosols (and thus virus particles) are blocked by face masks of high quality or appropriate fabrics, such as masks containing multiple fabric layers, or ones containing special non-woven materials, which can trap particles like a fly in a spider web. Masks are more effective at blocking particles if they fit well on the face, without gaps around the edges that may occur in a simple disposable mask. Masks are especially helpful at stopping droplets from the wearer, although they can also reduce some droplets from coming to the wearer.
beckershospitalreview.com

Surgical masks prevent COVID-19's spread, 'gold standard' study finds

A large, randomized study from Stanford (Calif.) Medicine and New Haven, Conn.-based Yale offers the strongest evidence yet that wearing surgical masks can reduce community spread of COVID-19. The eight-week study involved 342,126 people living in 600 villages in rural Bangladesh. Researchers randomly assigned participants to either a control or...
arcamax.com

Mask study with more than 340,000 subjects shows how facial coverings prevent spread of COVID-19

A new study from Bangladesh that featured more than 340,000 subjects across 600 villages shows the important role masks play in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The study — published on Wednesday by the nonprofit organization Innovations for Poverty Action — is the largest trial that tests the effectiveness of medical masks since the pandemic began last year.
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley researchers help in large scale study on mask wearing

Researchers from the nonprofit group Innovations for Poverty Action and several universities including UC Berkeley, Yale and Stanford Medical School took part in the first-ever large scale randomized controlled trial study examining the impact of mask wearing on COVID-19, which took place in Bangladesh. The study, which began in June...
Gaffney Ledger

Limestone requiring masks as COVID continues to spread

Limestone University brought back its indoor mask requirement after an increase in COVID-19 cases were reported amid the spread of a more contagious Delta variant statewide. Limestone President Dr. Darrell Parker announced a temporary mask requirement inside campus buildings that took effect Aug. 25 on the third day of classes. In a letter to students, Parker said the mask requirement […]
KRON4

Study demonstrates face mask effectiveness against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A recent study done by Stanford, Yale and UC Berkeley confirms that mask-wearing is an effective way to decrease the transmission of COVID-19. In this largest mask study yet, researchers found that masks reduced COVID-19 cases by 9% and surgical masks prevented 35% of symptomatic infections among those 60 years and older.
yale.edu

In a First, Randomized Study Shows That Masks Reduce COVID-19 Infections

In the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, health authorities advised against the use of masks by the public, concerned about diverting supplies from healthcare workers and creating a false sense of security that would reduce compliance with public health recommendations like social distancing and hand washing. By April 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control had reversed itself; in June, the World Health Organization followed suit. Masks were eventually adopted in much of the world. But evidence of the effectiveness of masks in preventing infection has been limited to lab experiments and healthcare settings.
NBC News

Largest mask study yet details their importance for fighting Covid-19

A study involving more than 340,000 people in Bangladesh offers some of the strongest real-world evidence yet that mask use can help communities slow the spread of Covid-19. The research, conducted across 600 villages in rural Bangladesh, is the largest randomized trial to demonstrate the effectiveness of surgical masks, in particular, to curb transmission of the coronavirus. Though previous, smaller studies in laboratories and hospitals have shown that masks can help prevent the spread of Covid, the new findings demonstrate that efficacy in the real world — and on an enormous scale.
Times Leader

Doctor: Science backs masks as effective in curbing COVID-19 spread

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Local school districts have been grappling with the option of mandating masks, with at least five recently opting for masks in all grades. But the decision was taken out of the hands of local school officials Tuesday when acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam issued a mandate for universal masking from pre-school and day care through 12th grade.
dailynurse.com

Large-Scale Study: Wearing Surgical Masks Does Help “Flatten the Curve”

Getting more people to wear masks, particularly surgical masks, is effective in reducing COVID-19, according to a new study led by researchers from Yale University, Stanford Medical School, University of California, Berkeley, and Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA). The randomized evaluation conducted in Bangladesh is the largest and most rigorous trial of its kind to date, testing the effectiveness of masks in a real-world setting with more than 340,000 adults.
McKnight's

Large-scale study confirms effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among older adults

Real-world experience now corroborates the results of clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a multistate analysis conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in collaboration with six U.S. healthcare systems plus the Regenstrief Institute. The study looked at hospitalization and intensive care unit data for patients older...
thegazette.com

Cedar Rapids sampling human waste to help study COVID-19 spread

CEDAR RAPIDS — To learn more about coronavirus in the community, the city of Cedar Rapids is turning to human waste for clues. This summer, the city began participating in a nationwide study of wastewater facilities to monitor transmission of the disease. The research provides a method — other than testing of residents — to check the extent of a virus’ presence in the community, and could inform future efforts to track the spread of infectious diseases.
