Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Pittsburgh game

Tennessee (1-0) enters Week 2 following a 38-6 win against Bowling Green.

The win is No. 850 for Tennessee all-time and the first under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols will host Pittsburgh (1-0) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in the Johnny Majors Classic. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Week 2 matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee released its Week 2 depth chart.

Pittsburgh defeated UMass, 51-7, in Week 1.

The Vols and Panthers have played two other times. Pittsburgh defeated Tennessee in 1980 and 1983. Both contests were played at Neyland Stadium.