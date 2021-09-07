Why Paul Pierce Won’t Be Apologizing For Video That Led To ESPN Exit

The 2008 NBA champions Boston Celtics are seen as the benchmark of superteams since they teamed up Paul Pierce with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in the summer of 2007. That team went to win one NBA championship in two trips to the Finals, becoming one of the best squads in the league. That Big 3 left a big mark, starting a trend for the rest of the association. That's why many people believe those Celtics are responsible for the superteam tendency we saw in the 2010s.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO