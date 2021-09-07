CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Paul Pierce Won’t Be Apologizing For Video That Led To ESPN Exit

By Dakota Randall
NESN
 6 days ago
Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Say what you want about Paul Pierce, but you have to respect his candor. In April, Pierce parted ways with ESPN days after posting videos to his Instagram story of himself hanging out with exotic dancers, among other activities. The Boston Celtics legend, who soon will be a Hall of Famer, recently discussed his ESPN exit — and much more — in a conversation with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

ClutchPoints

Is the Basketball Hall of Fame too easy to get into?

One of the biggest gripes some fans have over the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is that it’s the furthest thing from being impenetrable. The institution that’s supposed to safeguard the history of the NBA and basketball as a whole is filled with borderline stars and unknown names to the common fan.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce Says The Boston Celtics Big 3 Was Different From Today's Superteams: "We Got Lucky With The Draft Pick, The Trade, And Kevin Garnett Dropping His No-Trade Clause."

The 2008 NBA champions Boston Celtics are seen as the benchmark of superteams since they teamed up Paul Pierce with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in the summer of 2007. That team went to win one NBA championship in two trips to the Finals, becoming one of the best squads in the league. That Big 3 left a big mark, starting a trend for the rest of the association. That's why many people believe those Celtics are responsible for the superteam tendency we saw in the 2010s.
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Paul Pierce Shows Love To His Former Teammate Ray Allen

It appears that the long standing feud between Ray Allen and Paul Pierce is behind them. Pierce and Allen were together Friday at the awards gala that precedes Saturday’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Pierce will be one of the 16 inductees. Ironically, Allen was on hand as one of the presenters for Chris Bosh, who is also set to be enshrined.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paul Pierce finally opened up about getting fired from ESPN and it was so spicy

Paul Pierce has had quite the year in 2021, to say the least. It feels like this was ages ago, I know, but Pierce got fired from his job at ESPN earlier this year for sharing a video of himself live on Instagram drinking and smoking with exotic dancers. He also posted some pretty awful tweets about Rachel Nichols afterward. And he didn’t apologize for any of it.
NBA
NESN

Video Of Paul Pierce’s Top 34 Plays Is Seven Minutes Of Celtics Bliss

Those who saw Paul Pierce play for the Boston Celtics won’t forget his exploits. Those who didn’t now are in luck. The NBA on Monday shared a video of the top 34 plays of the Celtics legend’s career. The seven-minute highlight video shows Pierce doing what he did best: scoring against opponents of any size, in any situation.
NBA
NESN

