Patriots’ Mac Jones has been doing walkthroughs with his girlfriend in their yard

By Chris Mason
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Mac Jones’ neighbors might have gotten a sneak peak at the Patriots offense. With only a few months to learn a brand new playbook, Jones enlisted the help of his girlfriend, Sophie Scott. On Tuesday afternoon, the rookie told WEEI the two have been running through the plays together outside.

