Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Gratiot; Ionia The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gratiot County in central Michigan Ionia County in south central Michigan Clinton County in south central Michigan * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Carson City, or 12 miles southwest of Ithaca, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ionia... Alma... St. Johns Belding... Portland... Ithaca Grand Ledge... St. Louis... Lake Odessa Breckenridge... Saranac... Elsie DeWitt... Eureka... Wheeler Orleans... Sumner... Ovid Fowler... Sebewa HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH