Science with Shields: Episode #87 – Smoke to flame

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to light a candle with smoke. First you will need safety goggles or a parent or guardian’s help. Light your candle. Next, you will want to blow your candle out. Without touching the wick of the candle, light the lighter in the smoke coming off of the candle. Watch how it relights the candle without touching the flame to the candle!