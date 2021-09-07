CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

1,500-Year-Old Gold Treasure Trove Found by Danish Man with Metal Detector

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16P7OI_0bp2Rrz200

Using a metal detector, a man in Denmark’s countryside discovered a cache of 1,500-year-old gold objects. The treasure trove offered up more than two pounds of gold, according to the Vejlemuseerne , the museum consortium in Vejle, Denmark, which announced the news on Sunday.

The trove was found in Vindelev, a town about 150 miles from Copenhagen. It includes coins from the Roman Empire as well as medallions known as bracteates, which would have been sewn onto clothing and worn as ornamentation. These newly found objects are expected to go on view at the Vejlemuseerne in February 2022.

Among those bracteates is one inscribed with text translating to “the High”—a possible reference to a ruler active at the time it was produced or to the Norse god Odin. That medallion, along with all the other objects found, dates back to the 6th century C.E.

These pre-Viking objects may have been buried amid the threat of ecological doom. In the year 536, a volcano erupted, creating a gigantic ash cloud that caused famine. Experts believe that, amid the chaos, the inhabitants of modern-day Denmark rejected their rulers and parted ways with gold objects bearing these leaders’ images, either as a way of hiding the medallions from enemies or as a means of placating angry gods.

Archaeologists on the staff at the Vejlemuseerne are now considering the possibility that Vindelev was a center of a sprawling and powerful empire during the late Iron Age. Prior to the find, “there was nothing that could make us predict that an unprecedented warlord or great man lived here, long before the kingdom of Denmark arose in the following centuries,” said Mads Ravn, a research director at the Vejlemuseerne, in a statement.

The trove is not the only one of its kind that has been found recently. This past May, archaeologists discovered seven 1,500-year-old bracteates beneath clay soil in Norway.

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 24

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Construction Workers Discover 239 Rare Gold Coins Dating Back to 1638 Hidden In The Walls Of A French Mansion

The stash of coins found in Brittany includes a 1646 "Louis d'Or" so rare it isn't even mentioned in one French currency guide and thought to be worth over $17,000 alone. It was during a seemingly ordinary restoration job in 2019 that the three French builders made their discovery. While tearing up the side of a mansion in Plozévet, Brittany, they discovered a hidden stash of gold coins embedded in the wall. Minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, their value has since been estimated at over $350,000.
ECONOMY
Science Now

Nazi massacre unearthed in Poland ‘was really a horror’

You are currently viewing the summary. Archaeological excavations near the Polish village of Chojnice have uncovered physical evidence of World War II–era massacres, recovering victims' jewelry, bullet casings, and burnt human bones. A team led by archaeologist Dawid Kobiałka of the Polish Academy of Sciences used interviews with survivors, laser scans, and excavations to locate the sites. Colleagues say the work, reported in the journal Antiquity, is the first to systematically apply archaeological techniques to a World War II–era mass grave outside of concentration camps. The research offers a possible model for other excavations, suggesting the crimes of the past are part of archaeology's future.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Gold#Copenhagen#Danish#Norse#Pre Viking#Artnews Com Wwii Nazi#Anglo
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE
Observer

Nazi Artifacts Were Just Found Stashed in an Unassuming House in Hagen, Germany

Nazi artifacts, which have recently been popping up more frequently on the auction circuit and in instances of high-stakes museum theft, are also continuously coming to light for the first time: Sebastian Yurtseven, a teacher in Germany, was recently helping to clean his aunt’s house in Hagen, Germany when he happened upon a stash of Nazi artifacts hidden behind the wall. The items that Yurtseven discovered include a portrait of Adolf Hitler, medallions and badges decorated with eagles and swastikas, gas masks, documents and a revolver. In the aftermath of the discovery, researchers have come to understand an extraordinary fact about Yurtseven’s aunt’s house.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
Florida Star

2,000-Year-Old Human Skeleton With Hair Found In Pompeii

Achaeologists say mummified remains, including hair, bones and an ear, are one of the best-preserved skeletons ever found in the ancient city of Pompeii. The remains found at the necropolis of Porta Sarno are identified as those of Marcus Venerius Secundio, a public slave and custodian of the Temple of Venus who later was freed and joined priests dedicated to the imperial cult, according to a press release from the Pompeii website. Cult members regarded emperors as gods.
SCIENCE
Observer

1,700-Year-Old Coins Were Just Discovered Clumped Together on a Beach

A tour guide made a remarkable discovery in Atlit, Israel this summer when he happened to uncover a congealed metal clump that turned out to be multiple ancient coins stuck together. Upon being examined by the Israel Antiquities Authority inspector Donald Tzvi-Ariel, it was determined that the coins dated back to the fourth century C.E., and that oxidization of the metal over time had led to all the coins becoming melded with one another. Additionally, it turns out that the beach where tour guide Yotam Dahan made his discovery was once a harbor for marine activity when Israel was under the control of Rome.
SCIENCE
Popular Science

How Scotland forged a rare alliance between amateur treasure hunters and archaeologists

On June 21, 2020, Mariusz Stepien headed to a farmer’s field to see what he could find. The pasture he picked that particular Sunday—the first time he’d been out in months, after Scotland imposed movement restrictions in the early phase of the COVID crisis—looked like a tourism ad. The small rise sits in the middle of a lush green field a few miles from the town of Peebles, once a center of the nation’s wool industry and now a bedroom community for nearby Edinburgh.
SCIENCE
gentside.co.uk

Coins stashed during reign of Charles I declared treasure

A cache of coins that had been stashed away during the English Civil War has been declared treasure. The hoard of 1,069 silver post-medieval coins was found during metal-detecting on a piece of land near Lindsey, Suffolk, in July 2020. A Coroner’s Court in Suffolk heard that the stash included...
U.K.
LiveScience

8-foot-tall pagan idol unearthed in Irish bog

A 1,600-year-old pagan idol, made from a wooden pole carved from an oak tree, has been unearthed in a bog in western Ireland. Archaeologists say the idol dates to the very late stage of pagan Ireland, only about 100 years before the conversion of the Irish to Christianity during the mission of St. Patrick in the fifth century.
WORLD
hngn.com

Ancient DNA Shows 7,200-Year-Old Woman was Part of Unknown Group of Humans

Scientists have discovered that ancient human DNA from a 7,200-year-old woman shows she was part of a previously unknown group of humans in Southeast Asia. Experts know very little of the population history of Southeast Asia's modern humans due to ancient DNA being susceptible to degradation amid the tropical climate. But in 2015, scientists excavated a partially preserved human skeleton.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

2,000-Year-Old Offering to Serpent God Found Preserved Under Mexican Pyramid

Nearly 2,000 years ago, the ancient people of Teotihuacan wrapped bunches of flowers into beautiful bouquets, laid them beneath a jumble of wood and set the pile ablaze. Now, archaeologists have found the remains of those surprisingly well-preserved flowers in a tunnel snaking beneath a pyramid of the ancient city, located northeast of what is now Mexico City.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

7,200-Year-Old Skeleton of 'New Type' of Ancient Human Unearthed in Indonesia

In the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, a group called the Toaleans has identified a 'new type of ancient human' in the form of a 7,200-year-old female skeleton 'Bessé', buried in a foetal position, partially obscured by rocks. Christened Bessé, who only died out 1,500 years ago and most likely 17...
SCIENCE
New York Post

‘Flying dragon’ fossil discovered in Chilean desert

Scientists in Chile have discovered the fossil of a so-called “flying dragon” dinosaur — the first of its kind found in the southern hemisphere. The Jurassic-era creature, an early pterosaur, was found by paleontologists in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The “dragon,” which roamed the earth 160 million years ago, has a...
WORLD
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy