On the Texas abortion law, corporate America stays quiet

Texas is betting that its push to the right on abortion won’t produce a tangible backlash from corporate America. So far, that bet is looking like it could be correct. Last week, a law took effect in Texas that essentially bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court declined to block the law or rule on its constitutionality by a 5–4 vote. The law, known as SB 8, provides no exception for rape or incest and allows private citizens to file a lawsuit against anyone who performs an abortion or “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks, which is often before people even know they are pregnant. It effectively turns anti-abortion activists into vigilantes and offers them $10,000 per abortion if their lawsuits are successful.