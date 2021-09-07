CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

On the Texas abortion law, corporate America stays quiet

By Emily Stewart
Vox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas is betting that its push to the right on abortion won’t produce a tangible backlash from corporate America. So far, that bet is looking like it could be correct. Last week, a law took effect in Texas that essentially bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court declined to block the law or rule on its constitutionality by a 5–4 vote. The law, known as SB 8, provides no exception for rape or incest and allows private citizens to file a lawsuit against anyone who performs an abortion or “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks, which is often before people even know they are pregnant. It effectively turns anti-abortion activists into vigilantes and offers them $10,000 per abortion if their lawsuits are successful.

www.vox.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The Texas abortion ban is already clashing with the state's tech industry aspirations

Until a few years ago, the business wing of the Republican Party called the shots in Texas. From Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on down, that no longer seems to be the case. This year alone, Abbott has created a system to jail undocumented migrants, made it harder for many Texans to vote, tried to ban vaccine and mask mandates, and signed the nation's most restrictive abortion ban, enforced by "deputized" Texas residents.
TEXAS STATE
San Francisco Examiner

If Roe falls, California will have an outsized role in providing abortions

With the Supreme Court allowing a draconian ban on abortion in Texas to go into effect just last week, the legal right to abortion hanging in the balance nationwide, and the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom just days away, people want to know: Could an anti-choice governor in California really roll back the right to abortion here in the Golden State? The short answer is no — at least not any time soon — but that’s not the point.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
mhsmentor.com

Texas abortion ban unconstitutional

Texas is the most recent state to introduce an abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow the bill to stand. This bill is completely unconstitutional. The ban, put into place by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is on abortions after six weeks. Abortion is health care as it prevents damage to a person’s physical and economic well-being. Many people who have periods wouldn’t know they were pregnant at that time and would assume their period is two weeks late, causing the person to not have the option of receiving an abortion if and when they found out they were pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Journal

As Texas abortion law roils governor's race, NJ's sweeping pro-choice bill stalls | Stile

No other issue — perhaps with the exception of gun control — better illustrates the political chasm between red Texas and blue New Jersey than abortion. Texas just passed a law limiting abortions to six weeks — in clear defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling — and has offered $10,000 bounties for those who snitch on people and abortion providers who violate the new statute.
TEXAS STATE
ktoe.com

Pro-choice activists at MN Capitol to protest Texas abortion law

Pro-choice activists rally at the State Capitol against a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks, which the U-S Supreme Court let stand and opponents warn could become a template for Minnesota. Former state Representative Erin Maye Quade with Gender Justice says Texas allows lawsuits against anyone who performs abortions, or aids and abets them:
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Texas Legislature#Corporate America#Abortion Laws#The Supreme Court#Match Group#Tinder And Hinge#Lyft Ceo#Twitter#Planned Parenthood#Sb 8#Logangreen#American Airlines#At T#Exxon#Dell Technologies#Oracle#Apple#Republicans#Americans
Houston Chronicle

The federal suit against Texas's abortion law may fail. It's still worthwhile.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Texas on Thursday, arguing that SB8 - the so-called heartbeat statute that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy - violated the Constitution and is preempted by federal law. The complaint could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the federal response to the unusual Texas statute.
TEXAS STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Compulsory childbearing comes to Texas

For nearly half a century, Americans have lived in a country in which safe, legal abortions were generally accessible to those needing them. The constitutional protection established in the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was firm and secure. That fact, paradoxically, worked to the political advantage of activists who reject abortion rights.
TEXAS STATE
Lynchburg News and Advance

Marsha Mercer: End of Roe? Texas law threatens abortion rights everywhere

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered a bizarre defense of his state’s new, unconstitutional anti-abortion law. Asked Tuesday why the state would force victims of rape or incest to carry pregnancies to term, he denied the law does that. “Obviously, it provides at least six weeks for a person to be...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Tesla
HollywoodLife

America Ferrera ‘Deeply Concerned’ For Texas Abortion Law: Ban Is ‘Restricting Black & Brown Women’

The ‘Ugly Betty’ star was a guest on ‘The View,’ where she spoke about how the new Texas abortion Law could set a precedent for the rest of the country. America Ferrera, 37, appeared on the Friday September 10 episode of The View, where she explained who would be the victims of Texas’ new abortion law. The Superstore actress explained that women of color would be some of the people who suffer the most under the state’s new legislation. America explained how much harder it would be for Black and brown women to receive proper reproductive healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
newportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Time to follow Texas abortion law

I was surprised by the extent of the opinion piece you printed from the Dean for Undergraduate Education at American University, Jessica Waters, in which she says “I’m done with Compromising with Anti-Choice Extremists.” I hope that means she gives up, but I doubt she means that. As is well...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

DOJ sues Texas over abortion law

"This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
panthernow.com

Texas Abortion Law is Authoritarian

Former US Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) once referred to Trump rallies as the “spasms of a dying party.”. But even if the GOP is not on its way out the door, its leaders seem aware of, and caught in, this conundrum. Texas, the Republicans’ largest state, has charged towards right-wing authoritarian politics like a bucking bronco.
TEXAS STATE
KQED

Bay Area Artists and Abortion Rights Advocates Respond to Texas Law

A week after Texas’ Senate Bill 8 became law, effectively banning abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, its effects continue to ripple outward. California abortion rights advocates are newly attuned to the stakes of the Sept. 14 recall election (GOP frontrunner Larry Elder has called Roe v. Wade “one of the worst decisions that the Supreme Court ever handed down”). And Texas Right to Life, the anti-abortion group that helped draft SB 8, says it’s already working with three other states on similar legislation.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy