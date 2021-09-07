CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Watch issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Orange; Rockland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Orange and Rockland. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon. * Rain bands associated with Nicholas will move over the area through Wednesday. The showers within these bands will produce high rainfall rates and significant rainfall totals. Rainfall totals of around 5 to 10 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake The Flood Watch continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * From late Thursday night until further notice. * At 12:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 13.0 Mon 12 pm CD 15.2 21.3 24.4
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 07:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER COUNTY At 611 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 2 miles northeast of Mott, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Mott, Burt and Bentley. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HETTINGER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Las Marias, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 14:32:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lares; Las Marias; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lares in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 400 PM AST. * At 1257 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio and Victoria. * Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Emmons A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN EMMONS COUNTY THROUGH 1045 AM CDT At 1007 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Hazelton, or 11 miles north of Linton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Emmons County, including the following locations... Kintyre and Temvik. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kleberg THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG, SOUTHEASTERN NUECES AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Lajas, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:02:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Lajas; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Hormigueros in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 402 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Morovis, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:02:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Morovis; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 515 PM AST. * At 210 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla, Isabela, Moca, Quebradillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 14:32:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla; Isabela; Moca; Quebradillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 132 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Crawford County through 600 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Guys Mills to 7 miles east of Atlantic. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Hydetown, Townville and Geneva. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Aransas TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING IS CANCELLED * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Rockport - Fulton - Holiday Beach * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/srh/tropical?office=crp
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Calhoun TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING IS CANCELLED * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Port Lavaca - Port OConnor - Seadrift * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/srh/tropical?office=crp
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Refugio TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING IS CANCELLED * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bayside - Austwell * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/srh/tropical?office=crp
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX

