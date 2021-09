Another year of the New York State Fair is over. For sure, many memories have been left behind at the fairgrounds. Also left behind, however, were personal items. Backpacks, Cellphones, car and house keys – those sort of items are left behind at the fairgrounds every year. The state police are looking to locate the owners of several items which were turned into the police during this year’s run of the fair. If you lost something at the fair, you can contact New York State Police in North Syracuse during regular business hours at (315) 455-2826.

NORTH SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO