W Hotels Worldwide Opens New Hotel in China
W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, opens new property in the capital and largest city in Hunan province, China. Owned by the Hunan Yunda Industry Group, W Changsha is the first W in central China and is strategically located in the buzzing heart of the city's business and shopping district. The hotel reflects the bright spirit of the futuristic and multi-dimensional city with a provocative and playful design inspired by space travel.ftnnews.com
Comments / 0