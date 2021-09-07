W Hotels Worldwide Opens New Hotel in China

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleW Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, opens new property in the capital and largest city in Hunan province, China. Owned by the Hunan Yunda Industry Group, W Changsha is the first W in central China and is strategically located in the buzzing heart of the city's business and shopping district. The hotel reflects the bright spirit of the futuristic and multi-dimensional city with a provocative and playful design inspired by space travel.

