RSL Academy Dominant in MLS NEXT Opening Weekend
This past weekend the Real Salt Lake Academy officially began its quest for back-to-back MLS NEXT Cup Championships, beginning the 2021-22 season against Real Colorado. The U15 squad, led by Head Coach Andrew May, were the first to take the pitch. With a group made up entirely of players new to the RSL Academy, May was tasked with bringing together the young men in a short span in order to begin the season. The U15 squad produced a squad that rolled Real Colorado 4-0, leaving spectators none-the-wiser as to their limited time playing together.www.rsl.com
Comments / 0