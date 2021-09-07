RSL Academy Dominant in MLS NEXT Opening Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (Wednesday, September 8, 2021) – Real Monarchs (4-13-4, 16 points) fell 2-0 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field. The first half was tightly-contested throughout, with neither side yet putting its stamp on the match. In the 32nd minute of the match, Monarchs midfielder Malik Johnson tapped into his blazing speed to beat the defense on a counter before being pulled back by a defender to stop the run. Forward Max Mata took the ensuing free kick and fired the ball in the direction of the top-right corner, but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper. Colorado Springs saw its best chance of the half in the 45th minute with Deshane Beckford slipping past the defense inside the box, but his point-blank opportunity was erased by Jeff Dewsnup and the sides remained scoreless into the break.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO