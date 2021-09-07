Man sentenced for life for raping woman after prison release

An Akron man who was convicted of rape in 1999 has been sentenced for raping another woman following his release in 2018 for the first rape.

William Queen, 31, was sentenced to 30-years-to-life in prison for raping a woman he met on social media in September 2019. He will be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

Last month, Queen was found guilty of two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, authorities said.

In 1999, Queen was sentenced to prison after being convicted of rape in Medina County. He was released from prison in 2018.

In September 2019, Queen met a woman on Facebook and two went to her apartment to watch television and eat dinner. Once there, Queen assaulted and raped her, authorities said.

