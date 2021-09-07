CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced for life for raping woman after prison release

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
An Akron man who was convicted of rape in 1999 has been sentenced for raping another woman following his release in 2018 for the first rape.

William Queen, 31, was sentenced to 30-years-to-life in prison for raping a woman he met on social media in September 2019. He will be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

Last month, Queen was found guilty of two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, authorities said.

In 1999, Queen was sentenced to prison after being convicted of rape in Medina County. He was released from prison in 2018.

In September 2019, Queen met a woman on Facebook and two went to her apartment to watch television and eat dinner. Once there, Queen assaulted and raped her, authorities said.

RELATED: Akron man found guilty of raping woman after being released from prison, serving time for rape

Dennis Gadley
5d ago

If this animal had stayed locked up for 30 years as he was supposed to be, we wouldn't be reading these stories. Prison is the finishing school for advanced Ed in deviant behavior. Keep letting em out...

