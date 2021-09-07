CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

OCS to discuss mask policy at upcoming school board meeting; citizens and parents voice concerns

By Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools’ Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 6 pm for its monthly meeting, and the topic of masks is on the agenda. OCS is among a few districts left in North Carolina that still have a mask optional policy for students, despite COVID-19 numbers in the county continuing to rise. County leaders say right now they have about 508 positive COVID cases in school-aged children in the county.

www.wnct.com

