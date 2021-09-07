CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s anti-hacking laws pose a risk to national security

By Riana Pfefferkorn
Brookings Institution
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Van Buren v. United States, cybersecurity professionals nationwide breathed a sigh of relief. Asked to determine the scope of the United States’ main federal anti-hacking law, the court adopted a limited interpretation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA). Had the ruling come out differently, it could have created more risk for so-called “white hat” hackers who search for flaws in software as a public service.

tennesseestar.com

44 Afghan Refugees Brought to the U.S. Flagged as Potential National Security Risks

Some 44 Afghan refugees who were brought to the U.S. were flagged as potential national security threats in the last two weeks, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Over 60,000 Afghans have been evacuated to the U.S. and around 13 of them are waiting to go through additional counterterrorism screening measures in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody, according to the Post. Fifteen others were transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody and returned to processing stations in Europe and the Middle East or allowed to enter the U.S. after further screening.
IMMIGRATION
wrbl.com

Congress calls for permanent UAP office

The legislation language is on five pages of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (HR 4350) which is 1,362 pages long (Key pages and full document below). According to the act, Congress is directing the Director of National Intelligence to “establish an office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense to carry out, on a Department-wide basis, the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force as of the date of the enactment of this Act.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Brookings Institution

How 9/11 helped to militarize American law enforcement

Across four presidents, the United States spent trillions of dollars on the War in Afghanistan fighting terrorist groups and trying to assist to stabilize and control the region. As the roughly 800,000 American troops have returned to the U.S. over the past 20 years, what happens to all of the military equipment they used? Well, it is often transferred to law enforcement agencies.
MILITARY
itprotoday.com

Antitrust Bills Risk National Security, Tech-Funded Study Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google could hurt U.S. competitiveness and give foreign adversaries access to sensitive information, according to a new report from a tech industry group. The white paper from the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which...
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

Amy Coney Barrett: Supreme Court is not "a bunch of partisan hacks"

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett pushed back Sunday on perceptions that biases have crept into the highest court in the U.S., per the Louisville Courier Journal. Why it matters: The comments by the Trump-appointed conservative justice come weeks after the Supreme Court allowed Texas' ban on most abortions to remain in place, in a 5-4 vote that President Biden called "an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Government Technology

The Ways Sept. 11 Changed our Security and Privacy

(TNS) - The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, pulverized New York’s World Trade Center and penetrated the Pentagon destroyed any illusion that terrorism couldn’t reach the United States and spawned a massive national security overhaul. Two decades later, precautions that range from digital surveillance to airline...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US federal judge rules against Florida's 'anti-riot' law

A US federal judge on Thursday ruled against Florida's controversial "anti-riot" that had been pushed by the southern state's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, arguing it could lead to the arrest of innocent people.  DeSantis had pushed for a stricter anti-riot law following protests against police brutality that erupted last year in cities across the United States. 
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Trump told Pence he ‘picked the wrong VP’ and ‘didn’t want to be his friend anymore’ for certifying Biden’s election win

DONALD Trump told Mike Pence he "picked the wrong VP" and "didn't want to be his friend anymore" shortly before Pence certified Joe Biden's election win, a new book claims. The reported encounter happened as part of a tense exchange in the Oval Office on January 5, just 24 hours before a thousands-strong mob of MAGA supporters laid siege to the US Capitol building.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS

