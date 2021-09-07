CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Demi Lovato Once Slid Into This ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star’s DMs

By Kayla Thomas
 7 days ago
Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Demi Lovato's bold move, Colton Underwood's new man and more, below. Demi Lovato Once Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DMs. If there is one...

PopSugar

Watch Demi Lovato Lose It as Emily Hampshire Reveals the Flirty Details of Their First DMs

What a joy it is to watch Demi Lovato profusely blush on their own damn podcast. The singer recently chatted with actress Emily Hampshire for a profound episode of 4D With Demi Lovato that touched on gender, sexuality, and eating disorder recovery. During the conversation, however, Emily, who played Stevie in Schitt's Creek, casually slipped in the sly start to their friendship: "You DMed me."
Elite Daily

Demi Once Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DMs With This Cringey Pickup Line

No one knows how to shoot their shot quite like Demi Lovato. The pop star is rarely afraid to pursue whomever they have their eye on — but as Demi Lovato’s quote about sliding in Emily Hampshire’s DMs revealed, those risks don’t always pay off. During the Sept. 1 episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, Lovato was joined by the Schitt’s Creek star, and the two joked about Lovato’s (apparently ill-fated) attempt to woo her.
Lebanon Democrat

Watch Demi Lovato Hunt Down UFOs in Peacock’s ‘Unidentified’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Demi Lovato and friends are on the hunt to prove the existence of alien life in the new four-part Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato, which premieres on September 30. Lovato will be joined by best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato, and the three will “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,” according to the show’s description.
Collider

'Schitt's Creek' and How Ronnie and Jocelyn Prove the Show Was Always About Change

Schitt’s Creek’s millennial socialite Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara), her mother and an aging soap opera star, are stubborn fish-out-of-water when they arrive in rural, down-to-earth Schitt’s Creek. They are accustomed to traveling, haute couture, and elite social events. Along with Alexis’ older brother, David Rose (Dan Levy), and the family’s patriarch, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), a retired successful entrepreneur, they are used to engaging superficially with each other and forming surface relationships with others in their wealth circle. The family goes bankrupt, so they move to Schitt’s Creek, living rent-free in a motel and hell bent on selling the town, which Johnny bought as a joke for David, and leaving as soon as they can.
CultureMap Houston

Lord of the Rings and Schitt's Creek stars shine in new Houston convention

A fledgling Houston con has just added some star power to its lineup. Bayou City Comic Con has announced John Noble (Fringe, Lord of the Rings), Aleks Paunovic (Snowpiercer, TV’s Van Helsing, Planet of the Apes), Maximiliano Hernandez (The Avengers film Series, TV’s Last Ship),) and Varun Saranga, (Schitt$ Creek, Wynonna Earp) as some of the talent appearing at the three-day, in-person event.
E! Online

Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Has a Message on His Met Gala Look That's Simply the Best

Watch: 2021 Met Gala: See Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & More!. Crack open one of Herb Ertlinger's fruit wines, as Dan Levy has officially arrived at the 2021 Met Gala. While this year's theme for Fashion's biggest night is "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion," the Schitt's Creek co-creator seems to have a message for the world on his red carpet ensemble. We're, of course, referring to Levy's show-stopping, frilly outfit by Loewe.
Demi Lovato
Colton Underwood
Simone Biles
Emily Hampshire
Cassie Randolph
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
codelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
dreddsinfo.com

Chloe Bailey & Future Are Reportedly Dating – And They’re Serious

Chloe Bailey Is Reportedly Dating Future And They’re Serious. Chloe Bailey is going through a huge transformation in her life – and that includes her dating choices as well. New report has it that Chloe has been low key dating rap superstar Future. According to an insider, the two are...
